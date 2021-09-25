West Philadelphia's Christy Rec Center Undergoes Renovations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Giving young people a place to play and stay safe is the purpose of the newly renovated Christy Rec Center. Eyewitness News was in West Philadelphia for the ribbon-cutting to celebrate the refurbished basketball courts.
There's also a one-of-a-kind e-sports room, in addition to many other programs and activities for kids to enjoy.
Officials say a safe place to play is needed now more than ever.
"Now more than ever, young people need safe outlets for recreation," Kathryn Ott Lovell, the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation, said. "And the new e-sports room and basketball courts here, let them have fun, in a secure place, with caring adult mentors."
The renovations are part of an effort to welcome older children into the West Philly rec center.