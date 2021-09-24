WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A memorial was dedicated on Friday in Wilmington to honor three firefighters lost in the line of duty five years ago. CBS3 was at Canby Park on Friday where a ceremony was held.'My House was Targeted': Philadelphia Anti-Violence Activist Speaks Out After Home Firebombed
Three stone benches on Lakeview Road honor Captain Christopher Leach and Lieutenants Jerry Fickes and Ardy Hope.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
They died while fighting a rowhouse fire on Sept. 24, 2016.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Native Will Smith Announces Book Tour Scheduled To Start In November
Next Thursday, the department will hold a memorial blood drive.