PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Teachers and other staff members at S. Weir Mitchell Elementary in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood were forced to order pizza for about 400 students after the district’s food services never delivered food for students’ breakfast and lunch on Thursday.

According to a letter from the School District of Philadelphia, shared with Eyewitness News by a concerned parent, the food services staff did not show up to school on Thursday.

Teachers and other staff members were pulled from their roles to assist in the lunchroom, and pizza was ordered for 400 students.

While some pizza orders arrived, others were not delivered until 2:15 p.m. and some students were not served lunch.

Parents say they were informed by a letter given to the students at the end of the day.

“There’s ways we would have came together as mothers, as a community, as humans, to make sure these kids ate. Like it was just — it didn’t sit right. Like, a lot of parents are outraged,” a concerned parent said.

Students in 3rd through 8th grades did not receive breakfast support on Thursday.

A district spokesperson told Eyewitness News that the meal problem is a result of a staff shortage.

They say every school has a supply of non-perishable, ready-to-eat meal kits, including Mitchell Elementary.

