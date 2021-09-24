PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council members and police are taking a stand after an anti-violence activist’s home was firebombed. Burns mark the front of Sonja Brigham’s home at East Madison and Jasper Streets where Philadelphia police say an attempted arson happened Wednesday.

Security video shows the moments a ball of fire lights up the block in Harrowgate.

The home belongs to Brigham, a block captain who has been fighting against suspected drug dealing in the community.

She was not home at the time, but her son was.