PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bullets flew into a home in Olney, injuring a woman who was sleeping. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 4900 block of North Second Street.
Police say about a dozen shots were fired.
One of the bullets shattered a second-floor bedroom window, the glass cut the 40-year-old victim who was sleeping in bed.
"It appears that the shooter or shooters were targeting this house because it is hit at least nine times by gunfire, on the first-floor windows, as well as the second-floor front bedroom where this woman was," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No one else in the home was injured.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.