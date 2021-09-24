SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man has a lot of things to celebrate — 105 years worth, to be exact.
David Adams spent his 105th birthday with friends and family at the Cardinal Village Assisted Living Facility in Sewell. The live music and dancing made for a fitting celebration.READ MORE: President Biden Approves Disaster Funding For Two More Pennsylvania Counties
Adams spent two-and-a-half years in the Coast Guard as an electrician. He then went on to be a purchasing manager for Technotrol, a company that patented computer memory drives.READ MORE: 'My House Was Targeted': Philadelphia Anti-Violence Activist Speaks Out After Home Firebombed
Over the years, he has transitioned into volunteer work. Adams likes to woodwork and sell pieces for charity.
Adams told CBS3 his secret to a long life is keeping his mind active – and finding ways to challenge it.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Happy Birthday, David!