PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hit-and-run at a busy Center City intersection Friday left a 66-year-old woman critically injured. She was left lying in the road at 21st and Chestnut Streets.

People Eyewitness News spoke to say this is usually a busy intersection. They often see cars flying trying to beat the light or racing to make left turns. But what they saw Friday they never expected.

“Between the cars and the bikes, it’s really bad. We’re lucky we don’t have more people get hurt,” one man said.

On Friday around noon, that’s exactly what happened.

Surveillance video you’ll see only on Eyewitness News shows the horrifying moments a woman is struck crossing the street.

The vehicle pictured made no attempt to stop or slow down.

“You feel bad for anybody that has an accident, but it’s Center City, Philadelphia,” a man said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Chestnut and 21st Streets.

You can see the driver make a left onto Chestnut Street with witnesses all around.

Police now searching for that gray Pontiac.

“That’s pretty much the car that I saw going down 50, 60 miles per hour. I thought it might have been a light hit but that’s a total, total hit,” Raj Patel said.

Patel was out walking his dog when he saw the speeding car and the damage it left behind.

“It was definitely scary. I’m squeamish around blood,” he said.

Philadelphia police describe the victim as a 66-year-old woman who is now listed in critical condition.

In the video, onlookers immediately surrounded her as they attempted to render aid while others call for help.

“I’m glad everyone was around stopping traffic and doing the best they can to help the lady out,” Patel said.

Hit-and-runs like these are leaving a stain on the city.

In August, a mother and her 3-year-old son were struck by a vehicle on West Luzerne in North Philadelphia. The woman died and her son was seriously injured.

“That’s sad but there seems to be a lot of hit-and-runs now in the city and no one seems to be getting them. That’s the sad part, nobody is getting caught,” a man said.

Police are now searching for that gray Pontiac. If you have any information you are urged to contact police.