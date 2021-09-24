CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania hit a COVID vaccination milestone Friday, with 85% of adults at least partially vaccinated.

According to Gov. Tom Wolf, vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have administered 12,645,207 COVID vaccines. The state ranks ninth in the country for first doses.

“I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

Last week, the state’s Department of Health announced 94% of the state’s COVID cases were of unvaccinated people.