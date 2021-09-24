MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — South Jersey families are banding together to make sure there is still donations and support for families devastated by an EF-3 tornado last month.

The work hasn’t stopped in Mullica Hill, even as weeks have passed since the tornado ripped through the town. Maryalice Isabella, who owns Tomato On Main, can feel the pain still radiating from the storm.

“It’s a small town, and this is what we do in a small town. Everyone works together and supports each other,” she told CBS3.

On Friday, her restaurant and Empire Events held a fundraiser for Wellacrest Farms. It’s the largest dairy farm in the state, and the tornado leveled their barns.

“For them to see their business and livelihood destroyed,” Isabella said. “It really hurt us when they told us they are not sure they can stay in dairy and not sure what they are going to do about business.”

The recovery effort doesn’t stop in Mullica Hill – it also originates from there for other states. Nancy DiPasquale and her family are organizing a supply drive this weekend at the Moorestown Mall.

“The number one thing they need the most are cleaning supplies,” she said.

The truck will head down south to help those still struggling, and the family says a little goes a long way. They have done this multiple times since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The details on the drive are below.

Sept. 25-26 , from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Moorestown Mall.

The DiPasquale family is asking for donations of the following: