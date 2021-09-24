PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Friday night and that means it’s time for the Friday Football Frenzy. It’s the third week of the frenzy and already we’ve shown 50 different high schools.
Watch the video for highlights and check below for scores.
Roman Catholic defeats William Penn Charter 44-16
Mastery Charter North defeats Central 36-18
Washington defeats Southern 2014
Wilmington Charter defeats Dickinson 42-0
Ocean City defeats Seneca 38-0
Middle Township defeats Cumberland 50-19
Winslow Township defeats Camden 22-20
West Deptford defeats Collingswood 39-2
Academy Park defeats Sun Valley 41-6
Unionville defeats Interboro 20-19