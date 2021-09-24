CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, Emlen Elementary School, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In East Mount Airy, Emlen Elementary reopened on Friday after pausing in-person learning for ten days due to a COVID outbreak. Eight cases had been identified since Sept. 14.

Emlen Elementary Resumed In-Person Learning After 10 Days Following COVID-19 Outbreak

READ MORE: 'My House was Targeted': Philadelphia Anti-Violence Activist Speaks Out After Home Firebombed

The Philadelphia Health Department recommended that Emlen close the building until Friday, Sept. 24.

Earlier this week, the Health Department posted relaxed guidance for school closures.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

It also recommended weekly testing for unvaccinated children, if possible.

 

 

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Native Will Smith Announces Book Tour Scheduled To Start In November

 