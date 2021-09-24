PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In East Mount Airy, Emlen Elementary reopened on Friday after pausing in-person learning for ten days due to a COVID outbreak. Eight cases had been identified since Sept. 14.'My House was Targeted': Philadelphia Anti-Violence Activist Speaks Out After Home Firebombed
The Philadelphia Health Department recommended that Emlen close the building until Friday, Sept. 24.
It also recommended weekly testing for unvaccinated children, if possible.
