PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police will provide an update on a hit-and-run in the city’s Olney section that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Police say 34-year-old Zimran Gohar was on his motorcycle when he was struck by a pickup truck.
The crash happened near Duncannon and Rising Sun Avenues on Wednesday, June 6.
Police say the truck left the scene without stopping.
Gohar was taken to the hospital but died the following month on July 12.
The briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m.
- What: Fatal Auto Accident-Rising Sun/Duncannon press conference
- When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
- Time: 2:30 P.M.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
