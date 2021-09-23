PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wells Fargo Center parking lots will no longer accept cash. Officials say research showed paying with cash took three times longer than pre-purchased parking and twice as long as credit cards.
Wells Fargo Center prioritized cashless parking during the pandemic.READ MORE: Phillies Pitcher Archie Bradley Donates Puppies To Become K-9s
The change will begin on Friday night when the Wells Fargo Center hosts WWE Smackdown.READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Turning 6 Fridays Into Half Days To Give Teachers Professional Development Time
“During the height of the COVID pandemic, we prioritized cashless parking for health and safety reasons, but we also saw that it made the parking process much faster for our fans,” Wells Fargo Center General Manager Phil Laws said. “Our parking partners at SP+ provided us with clear data that showed that pre-purchased and cashless transactions significantly reduced transaction times and made the parking process much faster and easier. We want every part of our fans’ experience to be as easy and enjoyable as possible, and by going fully cashless in our parking lots, fans can expect less traffic going forward.”MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Sues To Block GOP Election Subpoena
All major credit cards, prepaid cards and digital payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted.