PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will focus on gun violence prevention when he visits West Philadelphia on Thursday. He will encourage communities and organizations to apply for grants to address community violence.
- What: Gov. Wolf to Discuss Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Opportunity for PA Communities
- When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
