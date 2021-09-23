DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Empanadas are a popular Spanish and Latin American specialty. They’re easy to hold and even easier to eat. In this week’s Taste With Tori, we introduce you to a woman who learned the art of making them while living in South America. She brought those skills home to Doylestown.
If you’re looking for something golden, flaky and filling in a pinch in Doylestown, find the pink door and you’ve just found the spot for a meal made to fit in your hand — Empanada Mama.READ MORE: Phillies Pitcher Archie Bradley Donates Puppies To Become K-9s
Empanada Mama is where they make little baked pouches bursting with surprises like Mexican street corn, and we have this hometown girl to thank — the mama herself, Kendall Bajek.READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Turning 6 Fridays Into Half Days To Give Teachers Professional Development Time
She’s been twisting these edges for eight years just after her time in Argentina. During COVID, this was a place many turned to for a quick getaway, but for Bajek, COVID was a time to reflect.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Sues To Block GOP Election Subpoena
For more on Empanada Mama, watch the video above.