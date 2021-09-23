CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of a newborn in Upper Darby. Authorities are on scene Thursday afternoon at 69th and Patterson Avenues.

Detectives are waiting for the medical examiner.

Details are very limited, and there is no word on how the baby died.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.