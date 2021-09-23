CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – The Phoenixville Area School District is installing stop-arm safety cameras on its entire fleet of buses. These cameras automatically activate if a driver passes a bus when the stop-arm is extended.

Violators will be sent a ticket.

Police say this is not a money grab.

Their goal is to keep students safe as they get on and off the school bus.

