PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – The Phoenixville Area School District is installing stop-arm safety cameras on its entire fleet of buses. These cameras automatically activate if a driver passes a bus when the stop-arm is extended.
Violators will be sent a ticket.
Police say this is not a money grab.
Their goal is to keep students safe as they get on and off the school bus.