PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents in Philadelphia may need to make new child care arrangements now that the school district is changing a few days on the calendar.
The district plans to switch six Fridays this school year to half days to give teachers professional development time.
The first day is Nov. 19.
That will be followed by Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, and May 13.
Students will be released three hours earlier than normal.