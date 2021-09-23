CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A trio of Phillies pups are about to become four-legged heroes.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Archie Bradley and his fiancée donated three of their Labrador puppies Thursday.

The three pups — Liberty, Justice and Doc – will eventually join the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office and the Burlington City Police Department.

They will become experts in explosive and narcotic detection.

The puppies will be trained by the Philadelphia Police Department.