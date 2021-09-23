'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.

'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler' Comes To CBS September 23rd: 'He Will Remain Forever In Our Hearts'The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a new star-studded concert special, 'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler,' to be broadcast Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 9:00PM, ET/PT.

'It Was Like A Master Class Watching Jeff Daniels & Maura Tierney: Rob Yang On Showtime's 'American Rust'Actor Rob Yang talks with us about working with Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in the new Showtime series "American Rust" about a small town in Pennsylvania full of good people who are making bad choices.

WATCH: 'FBI,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' And 'FBI: International' Premiere Tonight In A Special 3-Part Crossover EventThe Feds are back tonight with a three-part crossover event for 'FBI,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' and 'FBI: International.'

Azie Tesfai On Becoming The First Actor To Write An Episode For 'Supergirl': 'It's Incredibly Personal'Azie Tesfai discusses becoming a superhero and breaking new ground as a writer.

'It's A James Bond Movie For TV': Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki On Season 4 Premiere Of CBS' 'FBI' & Epic Crossover EventMissy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki preview a brand new season of "FBI" on CBS and share what it is like to play special agents on television.