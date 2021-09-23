CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Head coach Nick Sirianni and Eagles players are expected to speak to the media at the Nova Care Complex after practice on Thursday. Sirianni’s press conference will start around 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the player above. Eagles players will talk to the media around 12:45 p.m.

  • What: Sirianni, Eagles players will hold press conferences after practice as the Eagles prepare for Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.
  • When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
  • Time: Sirianni at 11:30 a.m., Eagles players at 12:45 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

