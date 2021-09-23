Penn Museum Set Open 'The Stories We Wear' Exhibition This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Museum is set to unveil a new exhibition this weekend. Eyewitness News stopped at “The Stories We Wear” on Thursday morning, which is an exhibition that includes everything from dresses to battle armor from 2,500 years ago to the present day.
"The Stories We Wear opens up another way to make archaeology and anthropology accessible to all through style and fashion," Christopher Woods, director of the Penn Museum, said.
The display also includes a dress worn by Philadelphia's own royal Princess Grace of Monaco.
Former Eagles player Connor Barwin's jersey is also on display.
The exhibition opens Saturday.