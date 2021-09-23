PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in Philadelphia, and only the second time ever in the NBA, a pro sports team has a female play-by-play announcer.
The Philadelphia 76ers announced Kate Scott will take over as the lead play-by-play announcer. She replaces Marc Zumoff, who retired during the offseason.
a new chapter in sports broadcasting is about to begin!
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 23, 2021
Scott is only the second woman ever to be named a full-time play-by-play announcer for an NBA team.
Breaking new ground is nothing new to Scott, who became the first woman to call a Golden State Warriors game back in March. She was also the first woman to call football for Pac-12 Networks in 2017. Even before then, Scott was the first woman to call an NFL game on the radio in 2016.
She said the news was “a dream come true.”