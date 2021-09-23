CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local News, Philadelphia News

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — The right lane on northbound Interstate-95 at the Blue Route in Delaware County is currently blocked. It’s blocked due to a road work vehicle trying to clear the significant flooding on the highway caused by Thursday’s storms.

Expect heavy delays and stop-and-go traffic.

Stay with Eyewitness News for this developing story.