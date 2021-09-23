CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A photographer captured heroic moments Thursday as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper rescued a family from flooding in Chester County.
Mark Walsh, known as @IrishEyezPhotog on social media, took video and pictures as Trooper VanHart helped a woman, her two children, and their dog in Caln Township.
CBS3 has learned the family was stuck under an Amtrak overpass. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the trooper responded after another rescue call.
There were no injuries reported from the rescue.