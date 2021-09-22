PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men under the age of 30 have been apprehended after a triple shooting left them all injured, according to the Philadelphia police.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Georges Lane in Wynnefield around 6:16 p.m. That's where they found the three victims.
A 28-year-old man was shot once in the face, with a 25-year-old was hit in his lower back. Police said the third victim, a 26-year-old man, was grazed in the back. Police recovered a weapon from his possession.
Authorities took all three to the hospital, where they are stable.
The department said another shooting location in the 5400 block of Sharswood Street is also under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here