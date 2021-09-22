DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Hispanic Commission will hold a press conference Wednesday as Congress considers a historic proposal for a pathway to U.S. Citizenship for eight million immigrants.
The Hispanic commission will highlight the stories of those affected.
The proposal would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of people who are currently at risk of deportation. This is part of a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
While it will impact eight million undocumented immigrants across the U.S., it would specifically benefit many immigrants in Delaware.
- What: Delaware Hispanic Commission to hold press conference in regards to proposal that would create a pathway to citizenship for 8 million undocumented immigrants
- Who: Delaware Hispanic Commission, Delaware Working Families Party, Immigrant Justice Committee from the NCC Presbytery, Votamos We Vote, Delaware Civil Rights Coalition, The Save Communities Coalition, ACLU-DE, Sussex Health & Environment Network, Opportunity Knocks Delaware
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
