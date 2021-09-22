UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Students at Upper Darby High School were evacuated on Wednesday after a fire in a bathroom at the school. A student caused the fire after setting a paper towel roll on fire, which spread to the dispenser in one of the bathrooms, a letter from the school district says.
A staff member discovered the fire and was able to contain it. School administration called 911 and evacuated all students and staff from the building.READ MORE: Lockdown Lifted At Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School After 911 Call Warning Of School Shooting
The Upper Darby Fire Department arrived and determined that students and staff would not be able to resume class or access the building to obtain their personal belongings.
Students were dismissed from outside the evacuation areas.READ MORE: Bipartisan Congressional Talks On Overhauling Police Practices End Without Agreement, Sen. Cory Booker Says
All after-school and evening activities at the high school have been canceled.
The school administration is working with the fire department to further investigate the incident.
A student has been identified as the suspect who started the fire.MORE NEWS: Suspect Wanted In Road Rage Shooting On I-95 Surrenders To Police
The Upper Darby Police Department is investigating.