Police: Man Seriously Injured After Shooting At Park In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a park near the 1700 block of Saint Paul Street.
Police say the 55-year-old victim was shot in the chest.
He’s now in critical condition.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.