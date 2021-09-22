PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is making its big pitch to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup! On Wednesday, the city is welcoming a delegation from FIFA and U.S. Soccer.

And to help secure the bid, Philadelphia representatives also released a 30-second pitch video featuring several athletes with ties to the Philadelphia area, including Zack and Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd and Heather Mitts.

Welcome @fifacom and @ussoccer to #Philadelphia! Our community is excited to show you what our city has to offer and why we should host the 2026 World Cup. Get ready to fall in love with #Philly! pic.twitter.com/KdCPiDQdaL — Philadelphia Soccer 2026 (@phlsoccer2026) September 22, 2021

The Sons of Ben, the official support group for the Philadelphia Union, will also help to try and convince FIFA to select Philadelphia. They held a rally Tuesday night in Love Park, and on Wednesday they will be on hand at several of the stops that FIFA will make on their tour through the city.

“We want to share two things, the love for the game of soccer and the love for the city of Philadelphia,” Sons of Ben President Matt Gendaszek said. “We’re just here to spread the word that FIFA is here and we want the World Cup here in 2026.”

Philadelphia is one of 17 U.S. cities still in the running to be a host city.

A warm welcome to FIFA & U.S. Soccer at Lincoln Financial Center for an official site visit. #Philadelphia #2026 pic.twitter.com/7QCRVfVBuI — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) September 22, 2021

Will Philly get to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup? These fans sure hope so !!! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YDb7AkAOvi — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) September 22, 2021

Ten cities will ultimately be selected.

FIFA will announce its decision early next year.