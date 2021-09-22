PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia, another recreation center – which some consider an oasis for young people during these dangerous times – is shutting down.

Cobbs Creek Rec Center is temporarily shutting its doors due to facility issues. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation told Eyewitness News that “due to a broken sanitation line, the Cobbs Creek Recreation Center building is temporarily closed. We anticipate the closure will last for 6-9 months.”

A community rally Wednesday night used strong imagery to make a major point; an empty casket, signifying Philadelphia’s children are at risk if the community doesn’t take necessary measures.

“This is the image so many of our children have been experiencing as the norm,” activist Kirsten Britt told CBS3. “This is the thing they see when they close their eyes and think about the friends that they’ve lost.”

According to Rebuild Philadelphia, 90% of the city’s more than 400 neighborhood parks and libraries need improvements. That includes the 159 rec centers.

Cobbs Creek is the third rec center to shutter this year; earlier this month, Fitler Square closed due to Hurricane Ida flooding, while Carousel House shut down as a new site is on the way. The latter is the only center for people with disabilities.

The changing landscape and rising gun violence numbers make parents nervous, with one telling CBS3, “The cycle has to change, our kids’ lives matter.”

City officials said they will meet with residents in two weeks to discuss the repairs needed at the Cobbs Creek location.