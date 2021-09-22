PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department has posted new guidance about when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID-19. The recommendation for city schools follows along with the guidance from the CDC.

The department of health had initially established that if six people in a school setting within a 14 day incubation period tested positive for COVID, then that would warrant an immediate pause in in-person learning for that school.

The department is now revising that saying if 3% of the school community tests positive that would implement the school to pause in-person learning.

Weekly testing for kids 12 and under who are not vaccinated is now being implemented, a test to stay recommendation and a revised quarantine policy.

“When one or two people in a school test positive, their close contact should quarantine for up to 10 days if they’re unvaccinated,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. “If three people in a class test positive, pause in-person learning for 10 days, much in the case where six or more people test positive in a grade, the school should call the health department. The entire grade, if three or more grades are paused, or more than 3% of the entire school community tests positive, the school should call the health department immediately and discuss needing to pause in-person learning for the entire school.”

So far, five schools in Philadelphia have closed for 10 days due to the department of health’s initial COVID closure policy, the goal according to health officials is to keep as many schools open as possible in a safe way.

The health department says they have been gauging how many cases are necessary to warrant a closure and they are continuing to revise their recommendations as the COVID-19 virus and its variants continue to vary.