TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Nearly two dozen New Jersey school districts have reported outbreaks of COIVD-19 since the school year began.
“Currently, there are a total of 23 outbreaks that have been identified. Among students, there are 82 reported cases of COVID across 22 school districts, with 16 cases among staff in 10 of those districts,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
The Department of Education says, so far this school year, it is aware of seven schools in New Jersey that have implemented schoolwide virtual or remote instruction due to COVID-19.