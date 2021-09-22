Police Investigating Deadly Stabbing Near SEPTA's Somerset Station In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Kensington. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near SEPTA’s Somerset station at Kensington Avenue and Somerset Street.Philadelphia Welcomes FIFA, US Soccer As City Vies To Be A Host City For World Cup 2026
Police say the 28-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the violent stabbing.