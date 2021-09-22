PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia school has been placed on lockdown after a 911 call that “someone would be coming to shoot up the school,” police say. Hardy Williams Mastery Charter was placed on lockdown around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers are now at the school on the 5400 block of Warrington Avenue.
Police say a woman called 911 stating that someone would be coming to shoot up the school.
No time element was given.
No further information is available at this time.
