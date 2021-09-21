PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman was shot in the head and killed by a man in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 6900 block of North Broad Street.Ida Cleanup At Schuylkill River Postponed Due To Weather
Police say the 28-year-old woman was shot once in the head by a known doer, a 34-year-old man. She was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: 'My Main Concern Is Human Life': Philadelphia Residents Say Drag Racing Becoming Major Problem In City
There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting or how the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered.MORE NEWS: War Of Words Between Philadelphia Mayor Kenney, City Councilmember After Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Olney
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.