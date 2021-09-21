PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Attorneys Benjamin L. Crump and Devon M. Jacob will announce the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of the parents of Micah “Dew” Samuel Tennant-Dunmore, a 10-year-old boy who tragically died after he was shot at a high school football game.
The family and their attorneys will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The briefing will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
On Nov. 15, 2019, Dew was attending a high school football game at Pleasantville High School with his mother and sister. While sitting in the bleachers, he was shot and gravely injured by a bullet that was fired during a dispute between other attendees. He died shortly thereafter.
- What: Family Files Lawsuit In Shooting At Pleasantville High School Football Game That Killed 10-Year-Old Micah Tennant
- When: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
