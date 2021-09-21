PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A war of words following Monday’s deadly drive-by shooting in Olney. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is responding to criticism lobbed by a city councilmember after six people were shot. One of them died.

Kenney says that councilmember was being unfair by pointing the blame at him. Now as police search for the shooter, loved ones of the man who was killed are remembering is memory.

Friends and family of 26-year-old Steven Jones, of Fern Rock, made a makeshift memorial and are remembering Jones as a loving father of three.

“Everything was always for the kids,” said Mekkah Williams, a friend of Jones.

“He made sure his kids were good, he made sure his family was good,” said Mel Johnson, a friend of Jones.

Police say Jones was killed after a gunman fired into a crowd of people just before 2:30 Monday afternoon by Broad Street and Chew Avenue near the Olney Transportation Center.

Police say five other people were struck by gunfire but are now in stable condition.

As officers combed for clues at the scene Monday, City Councilmember Cindy Bass arrived and called out the mayor in light of rising gun violence throughout the city.

“It’s really outrageous. This should not be happening. Where is our mayor? We need help, we need leadership, we need it here in this community and we need it now,” Bass said.

“If she doesn’t think I care she doesn’t know me,” Kenney responded.

Eyewitness News caught up with the mayor Tuesday.

“I was in a two-hour meeting with the secretary HUD and 20 other mayors trying to bring tens of millions of dollars back to the city to house the homeless,” Kenney said.

Councilmember Bass also noted Monday people who use the Olney Transportation Center are afraid of the neighborhood.

“They don’t feel safe,” Bass said.

“We’re all frustrated. We’re taking twice as many guns off the street than we did last year. And I think that’s one of the solutions,” Kenney said.

“Do your job! You’re the mayor because of us,” Williams said.

The mayor was also asked where Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was Monday because she didn’t show up at the scene where those six people were shot.

The mayor said he didn’t know. A police spokesperson says she was also in a meeting.

Police are searching for that shooter. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.