Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Chadwick Street.
Police say a 37-year-old man was found shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There’s no word on a motive.
The gunman remains at large.
