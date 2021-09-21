CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Chadwick Street.

Police say a 37-year-old man was found shot multiple times.

READ MORE: 2 People Killed In Fast-Moving Rowhome Fire In Wilmington

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia

READ MORE: Woman Shot, Killed In Kensington Home

There’s no word on a motive.

The gunman remains at large.

MORE NEWS: 2 Suspects In Custody For Deadly Beating Outside Pat's Steaks In South Philadelphia

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.