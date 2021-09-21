PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting left one man dead and five others injured. It happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Chew Avenue in Olney just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

The suspects remain on the run.

The shooting happened in broad daylight, just down the street from one of Philly’s busiest SEPTA hubs and right in front of a daycare center where children were inside napping.

“Definitely very scary,” Malika Moore said. “Because I didn’t know, was he OK? Or were they OK?”

Moore’s 2-year-old son was inside Mom Mom’s Kiddie College on Broad Street Monday afternoon just after 2 p.m. when she received an alert on her phone of shots fired nearby.

“You get the notification and you don’t think it’s this close,” Moore said. “But sure enough, it was just down the street.”

Less than a block away, police said at least 18 shots were fired, hitting six people in what’s being described as a drive-by shooting.

A 22-year-old man was shot in his right thigh, a 24-year-old man was hit in his forearm, a 25-year-old man was shot in his right hand, a 19-year-old was shot in his right leg, and a 28-year-old female was hit in her right shoulder, according to police.

Police say they are all currently in stable condition.

Police believe the shooter was in the back seat of a Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

“All six victims were standing on the south side of Chew Avenue when the shooting occurred,” Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales said. “So far at the scene, we have 18 fired cartridge casings and multiple videos, so hopefully that will help us with our investigation. We believe there had to be at least two people,” Dales said. “Because we believe the shooter was in the back seat.”

“This is outrageous,” Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cindy Bass said. “One of the busiest transportation hubs in the city of Philadelphia.”

“We did have at least several police officers on bikes and on foot patrol one block away when the shooting occurred,” Dales said.

Many are at a loss for the violence and what could have been.

“Thank God the children were not out when the shooting occurred,” Dales said.

“I just feel like it is ridiculous,” Moore said. “I don’t know when things are going to stop and it just feels like people don’t care.”

At this hour, police continue to review surveillance video from the area hoping to learn more about the suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information about that silver Chrysler 300 is asked to give them a call.

This intersection is just down the block from Central and Girls High School, but to be clear the only connection is the schools’ close proximity to the shooting scene. Both schools scheduled dismissal times after 3 p.m.

Hassan Wade, who witnessed the shooting, said he was scared to death.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Cindy Bass said Mayor Jim Kenney needs to step up and address the gun violence problem in the city.

“This should not be happening,” Bass said. “Where is our mayor? We need help. We need leadership. We need it here in this neighborhood, in this community, and we need it now. This is ridiculous.”

CBS3’s Natasha Brown and Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.