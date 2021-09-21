WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Sometimes we all need a taste of home. And for one store owner, that desire for familiar flavors helped inspire her business. In this week’s Open for Business segment, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Vittoria Woodill takes us to Frida’s Market in Warminster, where Mexican culture is celebrated every day.
Peering off of York Road in Warminster are a pair of iconic eyes that have been causing many to stop and stop in to Frida's Market.
It's a Mexican grocery store where the shelves are impeccably stocked with candies, canned goods, condiments, colorful housewares and savory staples for those discovering and preserving the culture and flavor of Mexico.
Owned by Maria Medina alongside her son Andres, this store was a dream of hers and they discovered the perfect location was right under their nose.
Only six months in, that leap of faith would prove community is the foundation of success, and not just on Sundays when Maria sells her tamales.
