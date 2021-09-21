PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 73rd annual Emmy Awards aired on CBS3 Sunday night. HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown,” a series shot in Wallingford, Delaware County amassed a trio of acting statuettes for Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute recently found out Mare of Easttown made Wallingford a popular tourist attraction.

On most days, the small town of Wallingford is your average suburban community. But for several months, set lights, cameras, and a sea of people transformed the streets, turning Wallingford into the fictional Easttown.

The cast and crew were filming for the HBO show Mare of Easttown.

The murder mystery series was up for 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series.

“I thought it was great,” Heather Sullivan said. “We were really happy that it turned out to be a great show, most of the neighborhood got together for the finale and we watched it outside of Mares’ house and really did enjoy it.”

After the show’s initial popularity, “Local Traffic Only” signs were put up along filming areas and police issued a warning advising thrill-seekers to respect private property, saying that disturbing the peace would not be tolerated.

“I believe that’s died down. We haven’t really noticed it, but yeah, I think there were one or two that really were trespassing a little more heavily,” Sullivan said.

Aside from the unwanted fanfare, some people in the neighborhood say a spotlight will only make Wallingford shine brighter.

“A lot of people call us where’s Wallingford?” Loubna Lerngard said. “Get more attention, more people get to know us.”