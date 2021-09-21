PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — The family of a 10-year-old boy who died in 2019 after being shot at a Pleasantville High School football game has filed a lawsuit against the Pleasantville Board of Education. A news conference was held at a park named Micah Dew Tennant Dunmore on Tuesday afternoon.
The lawsuit also names the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.READ MORE: Fall Foliage Will Peak In Mid-October In Philadelphia Region, According To 2021 Smoky Mountain Prediction Map
On Nov. 15, 2019, Dew was attending a high school football game at Pleasantville High School with his mother and sister. While sitting in the bleachers, he was shot and gravely injured by a bullet that was fired during a dispute between other attendees. He died shortly thereafter.
According to the family’s attorneys, no metal detectors were used at the Pleasantville High School Football Stadium after reports of dangerous incidents in the area.READ MORE: WATCH: Surveillance Video Catches Olney Drive-By Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 5
Attorneys called that “unsafe and dangerous.”
“It was no secret that there was a security issue at this school, there were literally hundreds, and it’s detailed in the complaint, hundreds of calls to that school for various security issues over the year,” Attorney Devon Jacob said.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Delaware Hispanic Commission To Hold Press Conference As Congress Considers Proposal To Create Pathway To Citizenship
CBS3 reached out to the Pleasantville School District but has not heard back at this time.