PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — The family of a 10-year-old boy who died in 2019 after being shot at a Pleasantville High School football game has filed a lawsuit against the Pleasantville Board of Education. A news conference was held at a park named Micah Dew Tennant Dunmore on Tuesday afternoon.
The lawsuit also names the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
On Nov. 15, 2019, Dew was attending a high school football game at Pleasantville High School with his mother and sister. While sitting in the bleachers, he was shot and gravely injured by a bullet that was fired during a dispute between other attendees. He died shortly thereafter.
According to the family's attorneys, no metal detectors were used at the Pleasantville High School Football Stadium after reports of dangerous incidents in the area.
Attorneys called that “unsafe and dangerous.”
"It was no secret that there was a security issue at this school, there were literally hundreds, and it's detailed in the complaint, hundreds of calls to that school for various security issues over the year," Attorney Devon Jacob said.
CBS3 reached out to the Pleasantville School District but has not heard back at this time.