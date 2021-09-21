PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary is gearing up for the Halloween season. Halloween Nights at the penitentiary opens on Friday.
"Halloween Nights transforms the abandoned cell blocks and courtyards into an immersive, interactive environment and activates the historic stone architecture with large-scale video projections and other special effects," Brett Bertolino said.
Halloween Nights spans the penitentiary’s entire 10-acre property, and several sections are open to the public for the first time.