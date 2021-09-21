PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Voting is now open for the 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award! The award is presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and to the team or sport in which they excel.
This year's 11 nominees include superstars from the WNBA, NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, teams and athletes from local schools and universities, Olympic athletes and coaches, as well as Philadelphia's professional soccer team, the Philadelphia Union.
You can vote for the following nominees:
- Natasha Cloud, WNBA, St. Joseph’s University alum
- Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers
- Drexel University Athletics, Basketball, Lacrosse & Wrestling
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
- Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood Track & Field
- Philadelphia Union
- Dawn Staley, U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team
- Upper Providence Little League Baseball
Click here to cast your vote.
Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 4.
The award is presented each year by PHL Sports — a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau — The Wanamaker Building, The Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS3.