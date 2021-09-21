WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured after a fast-moving fire in Wilmington. The fire broke out on the 1100 block of Clifford Brown Walk around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and spread to nearby homes.

Officials say it likely started on the first floor then spread to the attic.

Eyewitness News learned the family lived at the home for more than 2o years.

One neighbor said he watched members of the family try to escape.

“It just started raging,” neighbor Donald Brown said. “One of the young men was at the window trying to get out and couldn’t get out. I think it was two of them up there, they never got out.”

Fire officials say by the time they got inside the home, two people had died.

“First unit, arriving had heavy fire showing on the first floor with extension up into the second floor, eventually, having heavy fire throughout the second floor,” Wilmington Fire Department Chief John Looney said. “During the firefight, two victims were found. Unfortunately, they were deceased. They succumbed from injuries from the fire. Three other occupants of the house escaped prior to fire department arrival.”

Due to the close proximity of the homes, families were asked to evacuate on both sides. As a result, 10 people are displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

One firefighter is being treated for a back injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.