EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Wilmington Rowhome Engulfed In Flames, 2 People Killed

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Two people were killed and two firefighters were injured after a fast-moving fire in Wilmington. The fire broke out on the 1100 block of Clifford Brown Walk around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and spread to nearby homes.

CBS3 obtained exclusive video of the fire.

Officials say it likely started on the first floor then spread to the attic.

Eyewitness News learned the family lived at the home for more than 20 years.

One neighbor said he watched members of the family try to escape.

“It just started raging,” neighbor Donald Brown said. “One of the young men was at the window trying to get out and couldn’t get out. I think it was two of them up there, they never got out.”

“The sparks were flying off the electrical wire. The air conditioner flew out the window, glass was flying everywhere. It was really bad,” neighbor Johanna Smith said.

Fire officials say by the time they got inside the home, two people had died.

“First unit, arriving had heavy fire showing on the first floor with extension up into the second floor, eventually, having heavy fire throughout the second floor,” Wilmington Fire Department Chief John Looney said. “During the firefight, two victims were found. Unfortunately, they were deceased. They succumbed from injuries from the fire. Three other occupants of the house escaped prior to fire department arrival.”

One of the men killed has been identified by family as James Leon Favors.

“He was a funny guy. He was a very upbeat person. He loved being around family, he loves family,” Felicia Johnson, the victim’s cousin, said.

Due to the close proximity of the homes, families were asked to evacuate on both sides. As a result, 10 people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

“I want to move I don’t want to be here,” neighbor Johanna Smith said.

Smith lives in a rowhome just three doors down.

“I’m just blessed my daughter was awake because I sleep hard. I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t hear no banging on the door from the police. They thought maybe we weren’t home,” Smith said.

Two firefighters were injured during the house fire, but have been treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, this tight-knit community found comfort in remembering the memories they’ve made with their neighbors.

“He spoke all the time. He asked if I was hungry sometimes. He was really nice. It’s sad,” Smith said.