TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials will provide a COVID-19 response update Monday. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
- When: Monday, Sept. 20
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: Streamed on CBSN Philly
