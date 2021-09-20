CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, LOCALT V, Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles lost Sunday’s home opener 17-11 to the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Nick Sirianni will address the media Monday afternoon.

The press conference is expected to be at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to address media day after Week 2 loss to 49ers
  • When: Monday, Sept. 20
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

Stay with CBSNPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 