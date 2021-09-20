PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner will highlight the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office witness relocation program, its protocols, and how it has helped protect complainants while improving case outcomes. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m.
- What: DA Krasner to Highlight the DAO’s Relocation Program, Provide Gun Crimes Update
- When: Monday, September 20, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
